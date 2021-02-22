Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,663 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 65.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

