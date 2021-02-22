Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Fortive worth $51,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $266,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 434.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.19 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

