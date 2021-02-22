Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of FSM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

