Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

