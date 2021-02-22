Forward Air (FWRD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2021 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

2/16/2021 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Forward Air had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

2/10/2021 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

1/4/2021 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 132,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,029. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $88.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 71.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

