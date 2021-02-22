Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Reduced by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its position in FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in FOX by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

