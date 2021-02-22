Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $195,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $21.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.