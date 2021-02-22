Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

