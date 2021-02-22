Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,492 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $20.83 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

