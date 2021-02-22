Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRHLF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.