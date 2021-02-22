Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.00 ($42.35) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.64.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.