Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,853,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

