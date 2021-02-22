FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 11.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares fell 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.87. 27,650,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 49,861,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

