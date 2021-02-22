Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Union Gaming Research

Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLL. Macquarie boosted their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $80,414.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

