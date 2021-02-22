Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 325 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. 244,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.