Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,238,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. 8,604,011 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16.

