FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.10.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$39.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.43%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

