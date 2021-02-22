FY2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Lowered by Analyst

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

