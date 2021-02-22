FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $4,801,950. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

