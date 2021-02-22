FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.53.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.42. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$29.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

