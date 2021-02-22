G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFSZY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. G4S has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

