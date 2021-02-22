Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 441.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,039 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artius Acquisition stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

