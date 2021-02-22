Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.