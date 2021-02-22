Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 380,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 239,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

