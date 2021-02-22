Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $117.99 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

