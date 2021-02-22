Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of IMAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

