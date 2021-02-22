Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.14 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $176.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

