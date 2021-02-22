Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,234,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,775,000 after buying an additional 230,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.66 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.