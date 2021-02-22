Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

