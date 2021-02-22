Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 8,800 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.33% of GTY Technology worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

GTY Technology stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $384.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.37. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other GTY Technology news, Director William D. Green bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,916. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Wert bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

