Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cannae by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CNNE opened at $38.98 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

