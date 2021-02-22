Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.