Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $1.12 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 35.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Slack Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,113,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 909,192 shares of company stock valued at $36,410,646 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

