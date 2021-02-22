Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Garmin worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.