Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $17.23. 14,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,924. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 125.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.