General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.95.

NYSE GM opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 668,604 shares of company stock worth $29,498,245 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

