German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.41

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $999.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.