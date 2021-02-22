Giant (GIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,334.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Giant has a market capitalization of $146,283.77 and approximately $13,334.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.