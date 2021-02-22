Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 940.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

