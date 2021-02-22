Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.05% of Glatfelter worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 252,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Glatfelter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Glatfelter by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:GLT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,388. The company has a market cap of $710.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.