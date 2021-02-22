GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $34.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.