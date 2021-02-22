Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 5,057 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

