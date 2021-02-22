Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $125.23.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.