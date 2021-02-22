Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,623,051. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

Shares of TYL opened at $473.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $479.61.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

