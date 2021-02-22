Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 842,003 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,174,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,181,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $57.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $58.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

