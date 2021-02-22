Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $331.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

