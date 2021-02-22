GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $13,870.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

