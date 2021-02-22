Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

