Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.91% of Globe Life worth $686,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,955,104 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL opened at $95.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

