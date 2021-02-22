Glu Mobile (GLUU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/10/2021 – Glu Mobile had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/9/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.25.

2/9/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/29/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

1/24/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.40 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.90.

1/11/2021 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

